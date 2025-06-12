Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

