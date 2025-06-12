Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $17,586,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6%

HST stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.