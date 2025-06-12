Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

