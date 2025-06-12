Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Institutional Trading of Ero Copper
Ero Copper Price Performance
ERO stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.40.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
