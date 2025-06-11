Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

