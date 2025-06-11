FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP) Shares Sold by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc reduced its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 1.4% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 2.11% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

YSEP stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

