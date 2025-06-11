Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST) Shares Bought by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:RSST – Free Report) by 239.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares during the quarter. Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF makes up about 2.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 1.87% of Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSST opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $253.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33.

The Return Stacked U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (RSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses leverage to stack total returns from two strategies. The fund manages a portfolio of large-cap U.S RSST was launched on Sep 6, 2023 and is issued by Return Stacked.

