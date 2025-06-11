Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 576 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.75 and its 200-day moving average is $271.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

