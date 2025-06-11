Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,522 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,378,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

