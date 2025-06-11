Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.