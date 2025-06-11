Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases 13,144 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

