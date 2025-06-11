Transform Wealth LLC Sells 13,133 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,312 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,032,000.

VGIT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

