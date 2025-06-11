Transform Wealth LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,626 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.