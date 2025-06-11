Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $181.76 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,278,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,762,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 36.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

