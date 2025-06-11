UBS Group Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $29.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
