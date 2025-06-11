Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

