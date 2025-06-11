Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,193 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VIOO stock opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

