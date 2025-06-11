Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

