Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on TVTX FY2026 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $473,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

