Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Position Lessened by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

