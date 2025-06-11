Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 97,283 Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYA. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.9%

TYA opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.84.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

