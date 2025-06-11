Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,382.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,102,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.96.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

