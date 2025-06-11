Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 192,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 80,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

