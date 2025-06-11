Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $278.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

