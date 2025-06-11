ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 22,819 shares.The stock last traded at $19.56 and had previously closed at $19.15.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 62.24%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

