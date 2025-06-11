Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHA stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.