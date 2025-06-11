Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMGN opened at $293.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

