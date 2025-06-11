TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Releases Earnings Results

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.98 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1%

LON:TRY opened at GBX 335.70 ($4.53) on Wednesday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 273.70 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at TR Property Investment Trust

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,977.69 ($6,720.25). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

