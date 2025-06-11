Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

