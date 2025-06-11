Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Worldwide Healthcare had a net margin of 92.78% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WWH stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.29. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 256.54 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.50 ($5.03).

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Worldwide Healthcare

In other news, insider Sven Borho acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £149,500 ($201,836.10). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).

WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.