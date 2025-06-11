Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

