Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE KKR opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

