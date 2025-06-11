Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 424 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $297,947,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

