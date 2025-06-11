Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NVG opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

