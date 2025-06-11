Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GOF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.