Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.