What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for MBOT Q1 Earnings?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbot Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

