Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charis Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

