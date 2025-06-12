Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $13,144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

UOCT stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

