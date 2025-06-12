Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $484,658.16 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $484,658.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,077,006.72. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60.

LUNR opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.47. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

