Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 303.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.