Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JHEM opened at $28.97 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.63.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

