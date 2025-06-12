Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

