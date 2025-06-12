Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

