Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 1,250,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,153,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Fox Marble Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £166,932.00, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25.

Fox Marble (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Fox Marble had a negative net margin of 282.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

About Fox Marble

