Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

