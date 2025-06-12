Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 0.2%
OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.