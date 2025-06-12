Short Interest in Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Expands By 26,141.8%

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,073,100 shares, a growth of 26,141.8% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,455.2 days.

Vantage Drilling Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32. Vantage Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The offshore driller reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.