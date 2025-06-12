Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Yeahka Stock Performance
Yeahka stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Yeahka has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
About Yeahka
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yeahka
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.