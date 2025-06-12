Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Yeahka Stock Performance

Yeahka stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Yeahka has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

