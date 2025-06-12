Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $512,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

