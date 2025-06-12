Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $13,008,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

